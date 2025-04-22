Kylian Mbappé Is A Failure – Ex-PSG Star Insists

Former Paris Saint-Germain star, Jerome Rothen, believes Real Madrid forward, Kylian Mbappé has not been good enough so far this season to be considered for the Ballon d’Or.

In an interview with RMC Radio, Rothen described Kylian Mbappé’s transition to Los Blancos as a significant disappointment, labelling his performance so far as a “resounding failure.”

Rothen emphasized that Mbappé joined Real Madrid with high aspirations, dreaming of not only wearing the iconic white jersey but also of achieving collective glory by winning trophies, especially the Champions League, and individual awards such as the Ballon d’Or.

However, Rothen criticized the 26-year-old for failing to make a meaningful impact during his time at the club this season.

“People are talking about Kylian Mbappé,” Rothen stated. “He arrived at his dream club with the ambition of conquering every title possible and establishing himself among the elite players in the world, yet collectively and individually, he has not lived up to those expectations.

“He will not win the Ballon d’Or this year. He is a resounding failure.”

Rothen pointed out that at the beginning of the season, various mitigating factors were suggested to explain Mbappé’s performance issues, but those excuses have now lost their validity.