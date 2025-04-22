Kaduna Police Deny Bomb Explosion Reports, Confirm Firearm Discharge

The Kaduna State Police Command has dismissed rumours circulating about a bomb explosion in the Abakpa area of the metropolis, which allegedly resulted in the deaths of two children.

In an official statement, the Police Spokesman, Mansir Hassan, clarified that the incident was not caused by a bomb but by the discharge of a locally made firearm.

According to the statement, preliminary investigations conducted by the Anti-Bomb Squad revealed that a Dane gun, a type of locally made firearm, was discharged in the Josawa Road area of Abakpa at approximately 8:30 am on Tuesday.

Tragically, the incident led to the death of a 12-year-old boy, Abubakar Muhammed, from Josawa Road. Seven other individuals also sustained injuries of varying severity.

A combined team of officers, led by the Divisional Police Officer of Kawo Division, along with officials from the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Chairman of Kaduna North Local Government, visited the scene following a distress call.

A thorough on-site assessment was carried out to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Police Command assured the public that investigations are still ongoing to determine the exact details of the tragedy. The authorities pledged to provide transparent and timely updates as new information emerges.