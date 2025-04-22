Tinubu, Fubara Reportedly Hold Secret Meeting

Tensions in Nigeria’s oil-rich Rivers State may be subsiding following weeks of political uncertainty and protests as President Bola Tinubu and Governor Siminalayi Fubara engaged in quiet diplomacy that could reshape the region’s leadership.

According to The Africa Report, President Tinubu met with Governor Fubara, who was suspended on March 18, 2025, in a private meeting last week, according to two aides to the president.

The meeting took place in London shortly after Tinubu’s return from Paris, and it was reportedly initiated by Governor Fubara, who has been eager to return to office since the president declared a state of emergency in Rivers State.

“It is true. Governor Fubara held a private meeting with the president last week. Fubara has promised to make some compromises. Negotiations are ongoing, but from all indications, his suspension will be lifted before the six-month deadline,” a presidential adviser, speaking anonymously, confirmed to The Africa Report.

Fubara is also reportedly open to joining the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to gain favor with the president, which could strengthen the APC’s prospects in Rivers State. “If Fubara joins the APC, it means the president’s chances of winning Rivers State are much higher,” the aide noted.

However, Fubara’s estranged political godfather, Nyesom Wike—currently serving as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory—was reportedly not part of the meeting and is uncomfortable with the behind-the-scenes discussions. Tinubu, though, is expected to facilitate a meeting between Fubara, Wike, and Rivers State lawmakers to address the ongoing crisis in the state.

The political turmoil in Rivers State began after Fubara’s suspension by President Tinubu on March 18, following the explosion of two oil pipelines. Security officials traced the explosion to a feud between Fubara and 27 state lawmakers loyal to Wike. These lawmakers, under Wike’s influence, sought to impeach the governor for alleged constitutional breaches, including accusations related to the bombing of the state parliament building.

Given that Nigeria depends on oil revenue for approximately 60% of government income and 90% of its foreign exchange, President Tinubu’s administration decided to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State to prevent further instability. Tinubu appointed former naval chief Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator of Rivers State, granting him full gubernatorial powers.

The declaration was met with criticism from several quarters, including organized labor, the opposition, the Nigerian Bar Association, and the media. Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, a key opposition figure, called the move a “power grab” ahead of the 2027 election. However, Tinubu defended his decision, arguing that he had the constitutional authority to declare a state of emergency, despite having previously criticized a similar action by President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2005. The declaration was later endorsed by Nigeria’s parliament.