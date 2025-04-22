PDP Dissolves Diri-Backed Bayelsa SWC, Appoints Caretaker Committee

The ongoing crisis within the Bayelsa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resulted in the dissolution of the Solomon Agwanana-led State Working Committee (SWC) by the South-South Zonal Working Committee (ZWC).

Naija News understands that the Agwanana-led leadership is backed by the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri.

In response, the ZWC swiftly appointed the Zonal Secretary, George Turnah, as the caretaker committee chairman to oversee the party’s affairs in the state.

This decision followed a meeting of the ZWC held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Tuesday. According to a statement issued by the Zonal Publicity Secretary, Prince Etim Isong, the dissolution of the Bayelsa SWC was due to “gross misconduct” and the failure to manage the internal crises within the party.

The ZWC stressed that the Agwanana-led committee had been unable to address the party’s internal issues effectively, contributing to a prolonged crisis in the state chapter.

The South-South ZWC also made changes in the Edo State chapter, replacing the former caretaker chairman of Edo PDP, Tony Aziegbemi, with Nosa Ogieva.

Isong emphasised that the appointments of the caretaker committees in both Bayelsa and Edo states were made in the best interest of the party, following careful reviews of the activities in both states.

“The decision to set up Caretaker Committees for both states follows the dissolution of the State Working Committee of Bayelsa State and the Caretaker Committee in Edo State due to various acts of gross misconduct by the dissolved Executives,” said Isong.

He added that these actions were in clear violation of the party’s constitution, as well as the poor performance of the party in the Edo State governorship elections and the mishandling of internal crises in both states.

He further referenced specific articles of the PDP constitution that guided the decision, underlining the ZWC’s commitment to reinforcing the party’s foundation in the affected states.

New Caretaker Committees Appointed

In Bayelsa, the following individuals were appointed to the caretaker committee:

Tony Gabriel – Deputy Chairman

Ebilade Ekerefe – Secretary (Former Ijaw Youth Council Spokesman)

Didi Ebiekake Werilaghebofa – Vice-Chairman (Central)

Andy Majors – Vice-Chairman (East)

Evelyn Bolouebi Odi – Vice-Chairman (West)

Biobelemoye Ogoniwari – Treasurer

In Edo, the newly appointed caretaker committee includes:

Chief Sunny Okomayin – Deputy Chairman

Hilary Otsu – Secretary

Nose Iseleomon – Vice-Chairman (South)

Ehisota Oriakhi – Vice-Chairman (Central)

Richard Ehimigbai – Vice-Chairman (North)

Benjamin Ehinlebodiaye – Treasurer