Explosion Rocks Kaduna Community, Two Children Killed

Two children, a 13-year-old boy named Imam and a six-year-old girl, Nasrin, have tragically lost their lives in an explosion at Abakpa area, Kaduna State.

The explosion, which occurred on Tuesday, also left three residents injured.

The blast took place near the old site of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna, raising concerns and fear among local residents.

While the cause of the explosion has not yet been determined, security agencies have arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation.

A resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, shared his experience with Daily Trust.

He explained that he was taking a bath when he heard the explosion. He rushed outside to find Imam, one of the victims, and attempted to take him to the hospital.

The resident said, “The explosion occurred very close to my house. So when I heard it, I ran out to see what has happened. I saw one of the affected victims, Imam, and tried to take him to the hospital but he died before we got to the hospital.”

Details of the incident remain unclear at this time, but the explosion has left the community shaken, with many residents in shock and fearful for their safety.