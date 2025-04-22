It Is Not Everybody That Can Withstand Hunger – Babachir Lawal Replies Adebayo Shittu

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has described former Nasarawa Governor Tanko Al-Makura, ex-Minister of Communications Adebayo Shittu, and other old Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) members, as black sheep of the defunct party.

Lawal, a founding member of the defunct CPC and former ally of Tinubu, is a key stakeholder in the ongoing coalition involving Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Nasir El-Rufai

Speaking during an interview with Punch, Lawal described Shittu as a perfect example of the “black sheep” within the legacy CPC structure.

His statement follows Shittu’s comment on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where the former minister labeled the CPC a “dead horse” and described Lawal, former Attorney General Abubakar Malami and other aggrieved CPC chieftains as “mischief makers.”

Responding, the former SGF said, “We know that not everybody can withstand hunger. Even in the CPC, there were black sheep. Some people joined CPC hoping to get one or two things. But at heart, they were not CPC. Such people might not be able to sustain hunger.

“This government has made the majority of Nigerians hungry. Not everybody is like us who can’t tolerate hunger, injustice, tribal or religious bigotry. Of course, those people who came in as mercenaries and other benefits are free to leave. After all, there are still positions.

“There are still positions Bola Tinubu will give out. I don’t think the ambassadorial list and board members are complete. There’s a rumour that he might even rejig his cabinet. So quite a lot of people are free to haggle for those positions, be it from CPC or anywhere.”