Insecurity: Niger State Imposes Dusk To Dawn Curfew In Minna

Niger State Governor, Umar Bago, in a bid to curb the growing insecurity in Minna, the state capital, has announced a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am.

The move follows a recent surge in attacks and killings across the city.

During a security meeting held at the Government House on Tuesday, Governor Bago revealed that the curfew would also restrict the movement of commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators between 6 pm and 6 am. However, he clarified that medical emergencies would be exempt from the curfew.

“The recent security challenges in the state capital have reached an alarming level, and we can no longer sit idly while criminals continue to terrorise innocent citizens. This curfew is part of the urgent steps we are taking to restore peace,” Bago said.

The governor also instructed district, village, and ward heads to ensure proper documentation of visitors within their domains. He warned that any house found harbouring suspected criminals or drug cartels would be demolished.

Minna has recently seen a disturbing rise in thuggery, attacks, and killings, leading to heightened fears among residents.

Governor Bago emphasised that the state government is committed to taking decisive actions to end the violence and restore safety to the city.