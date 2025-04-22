I Will Not Support Coalitions That Have People Like El-Rufai – Omoyele Sowore

A former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has shared his reservation over the proposed coalition led by former vice president Atiku Abubakar and erstwhile governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai.

He argued that many of the individuals involved in the planned coalition lack the credibility to champion real change.

He asserted that most people in the coalition are former cabinet members of erstwhile president Muhammadu Buhari.

Sowore stated that the proposed coalition members should be in jail forming a union of prisoners and not coalitions.

Sowore made the remarks in Abuja on Monday while speaking to journalists in separate interviews during the 50th birthday celebration of the wife of a former Social Democratic Party presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, Lillian Adebayo.

“I support coalitions and opposition. But not the kind that has people like El-Rufai. When the time comes, the moment they are offered what they want, they will go back to where they came from,” Sowore said.

“The APC was a coalition. Did you forget? The people who are asking to form another coalition were former APC members. In fact, most of them were Buhari cabinet members who are supposed to be in prison forming a union of prisoners, not coalitions,” he added.