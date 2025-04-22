I Remained Neutral Throughout The Selection Process Of Alaafin Of Oyo – Seyi Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has applauded the emergence of Oba Akeem Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo, saying he had no regrets about ensuring transparency and due process.

He stated that he was neutral and transparent throughout the process so as to guarantee fairness and public confidence

Makinde stated this at the weekend when the newly installed monarch paid him a visit at his residence in Ibadan.

“I remained neutral throughout the selection process to guarantee fairness and public confidence,” the governor said.

Makinde also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to renovating and reconstructing the Alaafin’s palace to reflect the cultural and historical significance of the Alaafin’s institution.

Oba Owoade commended the governor for his visionary leadership and described him as “a man with an objective bent of mind, who is extremely curious and always in search of the truth.”

Accompanied by his wife, Ayaba Abiwunmi, the monarch praised Makinde’s commitment to principles, saying the governor is always willing to embrace superior arguments backed by logic and evidence.

“Governor Makinde is deeply passionate about the causes he supports, particularly the emancipation and development of his people,” he added

The Alaafin also lauded the governor for his transparency, steadfastness, and dedication to the welfare of the people, emphasising the importance of open communication in building trust between leaders and the governed.

“When leaders genuinely care about their people, they foster trust, build stronger relationships, and ensure long-term success,” he said, praying for the governor’s continued good health and long life in service to the state.