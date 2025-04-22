I Raised My Children In Wealth – MC Oluomo Knocks Critics Mocking Him Over English Gaffe

The factional President, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has slammed those ridiculing him over his fluency in the English Language.

Speaking via a viral video clip, the Lagos transport union boss addressed critics mocking him after he mispronounced “kudos” as “Kundus.”

Rather than apologise or shrink from the criticism, MC Oluomo doubled down, asserting that while English may not be his strength, his life achievements far outweigh any grammatical errors.

“I stayed there and worked hard, but I wasn’t educated. See, they said I said Kundus, is Kundus not my son/ You are educated; what have you done? They should go and compete with my children. I raised my children in wealth. My children are citizens of America, citizens of the UK. I worked hard to get to that level. Kundus, kudos, what’s the difference? What do you want to hear? English is not my mother tongue, Yoruba is,” he said.

MC Oluomo, who rose from being a bus conductor in Lagos to becoming the chairman of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Management Committee, used the moment to highlight his journey of resilience.

He credited his success to sheer determination and strategic effort, stating that his lack of formal education did not prevent him from making an impact or securing a better future for his family.