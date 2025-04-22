Gov Namadi Tears PDP Membership Cards, Says Party Almost Non-Existent

The governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi has torn the membership cards of defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) while welcoming them to the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Addressing the defectors at his official residence in the Government House, Dutse, on Monday evening, the governor stated that the PDP’s popularity has significantly declined, with many of its members already joining the APC.

He promised the defectors that they would be fully integrated into the APC’s structure and treated equally.

Namadi said, “We all know that there is almost no PDP left in Jigawa. As you join us in the APC, we believe the rest of your colleagues still there will soon follow.

“We promise to carry you along just like every other APC member. APC is a party of equality and purpose.”

Earlier, speaking on behalf of the defectors, Nasir Alhassan thanked Namadi for the warm reception

Alhassan revealed that about 500 members had left the PDP to join the APC to contribute to the development of Jigawa State.

He said their decision to defect was driven by the PDP’s poor leadership and lack of direction.

“We were tired of the PDP’s leadership crisis and stagnation,” he stated.

He further noted that, for now, the APC appeared to be in control, with Namadi’s leadership and popularity playing a significant role in the party’s growing strength.