‘Forget The Mother, Let’s Face Daughter’ – Lizzy Anjorin Speaks On Being Jealous Of Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter’s Wedding

Controversial Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has refuted claims of being jealous of her colleague, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla’s wedding to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

Naija News reports that following the success of Priscilla’s star-studded wedding over the weekend, many social media users stormed Lizzy’s page to taunt her, claiming she is jealous of the lavish ceremony.

Responding to critics, Lizzy Anjorin, in a video via her Instagram page on Monday, April 21, 2025, said people should forget her fight with Iyabo Ojo, as there is nothing wrong with the wedding.

She said, “Let’s forget about the mother. Let’s face the daughter. who will ever hate such a wedding? who dares to hate such a wedding? do we want to talk about how focused that lady is? how determined she is? The happiness of every mother is to have a daughter that will work along with you regardless of who you are. Whether you are a thief, a blackmailer, a destroyer or rich as a mother, every mother prays for a child that always thinks along with the mother.

“I have said it that because you are destroying me does not mean I am going to destroy you in return. You guys are trying to destroy me but instead God is using you to promote me.

“Who will hate such a wedding? a wedding that they did not tell us any negative thing about the wife or the husband or about the mother in-law or the father in-law? So tell me what you want to hate about that wedding? If we are talking about the wife, she has been on her own, been a very beautiful girl.. she has maintained her lane.”