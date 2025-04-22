Eze Dismisses Wike’s Claims Against Amaechi As False, Accuses Him Of Betrayal And Violence

A prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eze Chukwuemeka Eze, has strongly dismissed the claims made by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, regarding alleged actions by former Rivers Governor, Chibuike Amaechi.

Naija News reports that Wike had accused Amaechi of deliberately plotting to create a crisis in Rivers State during his tenure as Minister of Transportation under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The FCT Minister claimed that Amaechi worked with the Federal Government to destabilise Rivers State during his time as governor, describing a period of intense turbulence.

According to Wike, he was assigned 12 Commissioners of Police within just three months, and his security was withdrawn at an unusual hour, 11:30 pm, an unprecedented move for any sitting governor.

Wike suggested that while he stayed behind in Rivers State to manage the crisis, Amaechi remained in Abuja, seemingly detached from the unfolding turmoil in his home state.

Reacting to these allegations, Chief Eze Eze labelled Wike’s claims as fabrications, dismissing them as falsehoods aimed at misleading the public.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Eze accused the FCT minister of being a “serial betrayer” and an “unrepentant liar.”

He further stated that Wike represents the epitome of “massively corrupt, totally dishonest, characteristically unstable, and dangerously inept leadership” that the country is currently grappling with.

Eze strongly defended Amaechi, describing him as a politician who has never been associated with violence or actions that create insecurity for political gain.

In contrast, Eze accused Wike of perpetrating crises during his own tenure as Rivers State Governor, using non-state actors to instigate violence and the destruction of communities.

Eze remarked, “Wike perpetrated crisis and instigated the destruction of communities during his own administration as governor, using non-state actors.”

He also recalled the violent events during the 2015 election, accusing Wike of committing “heinous crimes against humanity” to secure his political ambitions.

He cited widespread killings, with families losing loved ones, and referred to it as a “bazaar of bloodbaths” that continues to leave deep scars in the hearts of the victims. He lamented that many families were left in mourning, with widows and orphans as a result of Wike’s political machinations.

Eze pointed out that Wike used former Rivers State Police Commissioner, Mbu Joseph Mbu, to create havoc and make the state ungovernable.

He also accused Wike of attempting to unlawfully impeach Amaechi using five Members of the State House of Assembly, an act Eze argued was in violation of Nigeria’s Constitution. Eze noted, “The records of how he used Mr. Mbu Joseph Mbu… to cause havoc in Rivers State are there for all to see.”

Eze further highlighted that, as Minister of Transportation, Amaechi made significant efforts to ensure that funds were released to Wike, who, according to Eze, mismanaged the funds and used them to fuel his presidential ambitions.

He criticised Wike for allegedly squandering public resources, sharing the remainder of the funds in a “spendthrift” manner with various states.