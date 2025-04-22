Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi Dismisses Death Rumours

Legendary musician, Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has vehemently dismissed the rumours of his death, reassuring his fans that he is alive, healthy, and in high spirits.

In a video shared on Tuesday morning, Obey-Fabiyi addressed the false claims with a lively performance that left no doubt about his well-being.

The musician, known for his mastery of Yoruba, English, and Pidgin, confidently refuted the claims, singing in his characteristic style, “Hello, my name is Professor Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi. Satan, you don lose o, Satan, you don lose o, you don pafuka. Na lie lie you dey talk, you don pafuka.”

Continuing to debunk the rumour, Obey-Fabiyi said, “It is fake news that started a few hours ago claiming that I, Evangelist Obey, have passed on to glory. It is a lie. I am alive, and that is not the word Jesus has written.”

Naija News understand that the rumour of the music legend’s death spread on Monday, leading to an outpouring of grief from his fans. The news quickly went viral, with many taking to social media to express their sorrow.

However, Obey-Fabiyi’s assistant, Tope Olukole, quickly stepped in to put the record straight.

In an interview with TVC on Monday evening, Olukole confirmed that the musician was in good health and had not passed away.

“Let’s set the record straight: Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi is alive and thriving! He recently celebrated a joyous occasion — the 50th birthday of his second child’s spouse,” Olukole stated, expressing relief at seeing his boss active and in high spirits.

“Rumours of his passing are baseless and entirely unfounded. We’re glad to see him active and well,” Olukole added.

The death hoax surfaced just a month after Obey-Fabiyi marked his 83rd birthday, which was celebrated with warmth and joy among his fans and family.