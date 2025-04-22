Demba Ba Reveals Cole Palmer’s Problem At Chelsea

Former Chelsea forward, Demba Ba, believes that English attacking midfielder, Cole Palmer, is having a prolonged drop in form due to the absence of veterans at the club to encourage him.

Cole Palmer enjoyed a dazzling first season at Chelsea, contributing 22 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

However, this season has been a stark contrast, as Palmer has found himself in a prolonged goal drought, failing to score in his last 16 appearances for the Blues.

His last goal came during a dramatic 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on January 14th, over three months ago, and since then, he has faced increasing scrutiny.

In an interview with the Sun, Ba emphasized that the underlying issue may not solely lie with Palmer’s performance but rather with the lack of adequate support around him.

He pointed out that the young star, at just 22 years old, is still building his experience both in football and in life, and the pressures of the game can be overwhelming.

“Someone like Cole Palmer doesn’t have much experience in football, or even in life. Football is life, and there will be tough days,” Ba remarked.

The former Chelsea striker stressed the importance of mentorship, asserting that with an experienced figure by his side, Palmer could navigate through this challenging period.

“If you have someone who has been in that situation before to guide you, it makes a world of difference,” he added.

Despite this ongoing struggle, Palmer remains an integral part of Chelsea’s squad. His technical abilities and tactical awareness mean that he is still viewed as a key player, even in a sub-par run of form.