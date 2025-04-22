Coalition: What Is Your Relationship With Buhari, Is He A Member Of PDP? – Bode George Slams Atiku

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has condemned the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for visiting erstwhile president Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Atiku, alongside ex-Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, and ex-Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, visited Buhari at his Kaduna residence.

However, Atiku clarified that the visit was primarily for Sallah celebrations and not for any discussions on the planned coalition of political parties aimed at forming a stronger opposition.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Naija News, George condemned the visit, insisting that Atiku has no business with Buhari.

He berated Atiku for considering a merger after benefiting from the PDP. He insisted that other parties should come and join the PDP, adding that it is the only party in the country with a proper structure.

George said, “They went to visit Baba Buhari. Is Buhari a member of PDP? What is the relationship between Atiku, his team and Buhari apart from being from the same region?

“What is the essence? You benefited from our party. You are talking about mega. You have not discussed the mega with your party.

“The only political party in this country that is the Oak Tree, In Yoruba land they call it the Iroko Tree. You are going around saying you should have a mega party. Let them come and join us.

“We are the only political party in this country. I challenge anybody that has structures.

“What I mean by structure, National structure, State structure, Zonal structure. What I mean you have a national secretary, national treasurer, national woman leader, youth leader.

“Who is the national secretary of APC, who is the national treasurer, the national organising secretary. All these structures.

“And go to all the states if you will find one person, Nobody. It is owned by one individual. What Atiku is doing itself is self aggrandizement. What are you looking for under Baba Buhari is he a member of our party?”