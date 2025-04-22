Bribe Didn’t Influence 2024 Oil Block Licensing Bid – NUPRC

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has said the allocation of oil blocks during the 2024 licensing bid round was done transparently.

Naija News reports that NUPRC said the winners of the 2024 oil block licensing bid round, announced on December 18, 2024, did not bribe anyone.

In a statement on Monday signed by Bashari Indabawa, the commission described bribe claims as unfounded and misleading.

The statement explained that the bid process was transparent, followed by hearings and was transmitted live. NUPRC added that all stakeholders were involved in the bidding processes.

“The selection process for the 2024 oil bid round was a comprehensive and inclusive event, involving a diverse array of stakeholders such as the International Oil Companies (IOCs), various local and international firms, the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), relevant government agencies, civil society organisations, and both national and international media representatives,” it read.

The statement noted that all stakeholders were carried along in the hearings.

“These hearings facilitated a collaborative atmosphere, allowing for input from regulatory agencies and all parties operating in, and overseeing industry operations.

“Their involvement was not limited to the final stages of the bid round; they played an integral role from the very outset, contributing to the development of regulations and guiding the bid process.

“This level of engagement and procedural rigour underscores a commitment to fostering a fair and competitive bidding environment in the Nigerian oil sector,” it stated.

NUPRC, therefore, called on the general public to disregard allegations of bribery in the 2024 Oil Block licensing bid round exercise.

“Therefore, any allegations or insinuations regarding underhand dealings or bribery lack merit and are entirely unfounded, serving only to mislead. These claims are not rooted in truth, and disregard the rigorous standards upheld throughout the selection process,” the commission added.

NUPRC warned that allegations, “particularly those lacking substantive evidence, distract from the real advancements being made in the oil sector and contribute to a culture of misinformation“.