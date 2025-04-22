Benue Killings: NSA Ribadu Pledges Federal Backing To Governor Alia In Fight Against Insecurity

National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, has restated the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government to tackling the persistent security crisis in Benue State and across the country.

Ribadu praised the proactive steps taken by Governor Hyacinth Alia in combating the insecurity ravaging the state, while cautioning against those seeking to take advantage of the situation for selfish purposes.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday at the Benue State Government House in Makurdi, Ribadu explained the purpose of his visit, which was prompted by the recent wave of violence that has led to the death of over 120 people.

“We are fully committed to supporting the Governor in tackling insecurity and will continue to stand with him to defeat this menace,” Ribadu said.

He further conveyed the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resolving the issue, saying, “The President has directed me to reaffirm his determination to eliminate this threat.”

Naija News reports that the NSA’s comments come in the wake of growing anxiety over insecurity not only in Benue but throughout the North Central region.

Calling for united efforts, Ribadu encouraged all parties to collaborate towards achieving enduring peace and security in the area.

Upon arrival at the Government House in Makurdi, Ribadu was welcomed by Governor Hyacinth Alia, members of the National Assembly, and other senior government officials.