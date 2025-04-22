Arson Of Osun State High Court Is Threat To Justice – NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the arson of the Osun High Court in Ilesa on Monday.

Naija News reports that Osun State Chairman of NBA, Barrister Yemi Abiona, said the act posed a serious threat to justice delivery and the rule of law.

In a statement on Tuesday in Osogbo, Abiona questioned the motive of the perpetrators in the arson act.

“It is worrisome that such a dastardly attack is happening the second time, having recorded a similar incident few years ago in court 3, where the chambers of the judge were razed.

“I wonder what the perpetrators of such an attack on the courtroom intended to achieve. This attack is the handiwork of faceless cowards and ignorant.

“Though the cause of this arson is still subject to investigation, but from indications, the inferno cannot be an act of God.

“We only wonder what the perpetrators intend to achieve by setting fire to courtrooms where documents are kept,” he said.

Osun NBA Chairman commended Governor Ademola Adeleke for his swift response in directing thorough investigations and increased security measures around the court premises in the state.

He urged security agencies to arrest perpetrators of the criminal act.

“We are urging the police to leave no stone unturned in conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

“Together, we can uphold the integrity of our justice system,” he added.