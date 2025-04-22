Appolonia Anele Resumes Office As First Female Director Of Army Public Relations

The first female director of the Nigerian Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, has resumed duties on Tuesday.

She took over at a brief inauguration held at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

Naija News reports Lieutenant Colonel Anele, a member of the direct course 15, was a public relations officer in the office of the Chief of Army Staff until her latest appointment.

She takes over from the former Director, Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, who has been redeployed to the Nigerian Army Future Heritage Centre.

Anele, who resumes in acting capacity, expressed her deep sense of honour and gratitude to God Almighty, acknowledging the enormous responsibilities and expectations that come with the office.

She thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Olumide Oluyede, for entrusting her with the role and assured him of her loyalty, commitment, and dedication to duty.

She also commended her predecessor, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, for his transformative professionalism in making the Directorate of Army Public Relations a formidable force.

She acknowledged his remarkable contributions to enhancing the image and stature of the Nigerian Army and pledged to build on the foundation laid.

The new Acting Director emphasised the importance of partnerships and collaboration, particularly with the media, in promoting the Nigerian Army’s image and activities.

Lieutenant Colonel Anele pledged to lead the Directorate with transparency, professionalism, respect, and proactiveness, focusing on telling the Nigerian Army’s story through words and actions that reflect honour, sacrifice, responsibility, and service to the nation.

She urged officers, soldiers, and civilian staff to remain loyal, hardworking, focused, and united in their efforts to take the Nigerian Army’s public relations to greater heights.