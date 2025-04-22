Anybody From Northern Nigeria That Held Political Office In The Last Twenty Years Must Apologize To The People – Gov Sani

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has blamed the political class for the poverty and other challenges facing the Northern region in the country.

Governor Sani submitted that any political office holder from the region in the last twenty years must apologize to northerners because they are all part of the problems facing the region currently.

Naija News reports that the Governor stated this during a one-on-one interview with Daily Trust.

He said the northern political class failed the people of the region and has no moral right to criticize the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Sani pointed out that despite the huge spending on social interventions during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, the northern region remains grossly impoverished.

“But when we are fighting the government and you are part of it, you contributed in bringing the situation where we are today. Anybody like I said from Northern Nigeria who held a political office in the last 20 years, all of us must look at ourselves in the mirror and apologize to the people of Northern Nigeria, we let them down.

“The problem of northern Nigeria did not start two years ago. We are looking at the trajectory in the last twenty years. I can give you statistics and data about the poverty index of Northern Nigeria.

“Don’t forget, when Buhari was President, he spent hundreds of billions towards social intervention but I will tell you why the North became poorer after that because seventy percent of the people that live in Northern Nigeria, particularly the masses were completely financially excluded,” Governor Sani said.