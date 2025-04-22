Alabi Quadri Told Us He Is 18, We Are Not Aware Of Order To Release Him – Police

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Jimoh Moshood, on Tuesday, declared that the State Police Command is not aware of the advice of the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) that recommended the non-prosecution of Quadri Alabi.

Moshood maintained that the Police had not been informed whether the DPP advice directed that the teenager be granted bail, acquitted, or discharged.

He also added that, according to their records, Alabi is already eighteen years old and not a 17-year-old as has been widely proclaimed.

Naija News reports that the Police chief made the submissions during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

The Police Commissioner’s position follows the release of Alabi from Kirikiri Prison by the Apapa Magistrate Court, Court 9, sitting at Orege, Ajegunle—Sikiru Adagun Courthouse last Thursday, after he was cleared of conspiracy to commit felony and armed robbery.

The young Nigerian became a national symbol of courage during the 2023 general elections after he boldly stood in front of Peter Obi’s campaign convoy.

The court ruled that Quadri had no case to answer, marking a significant legal victory for him after spending several months in Kirikiri Prison, Lagos.

His case had originally been scheduled for a hearing on April 28, 2025, but the court expedited the proceedings following requests from human rights lawyer and activist Inibehe Effiong, along with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), which the court granted.

On Tuesday, the Lagos Police Commissioner said they were unaware and were not carried along in the processes leading to his release.

Moshood said, “Police action terminates when a matter is taken to court. The lawyer yesterday mentioned the DPP. For us, we have not seen the DPP advice.

“We don’t know whether he was directed to be granted bail, whether he was acquitted, or whether he was discharged. We’re going to verify all those things equally to know what is in the DPP advice today.”

We Will Study DPP Advice

Moshood added that the Police are yet to be briefed on the release of the teenager and were not carried along in the process leading to his release.

The Police Commissioner said they would study the DPP advice, but based on their own records, the trial had not begun.

He explained, “The Trial has not been opened into the matter. The remand process was what we went to the court for, and the court saw reason with us, from the statement of the boy that he’s 18 years old, and he was remanded in a custodial facility, and the matter was supposed to come up for trial.

“So, whatever may have transpired there, the court in its wisdom invite us or not invite us. It is when we find those out that we will know whether we’re joined in the matter or not.

“When the arraignment in court starts, the suspect will be brought to court and he’s going to take his plea. So, that has not happened; we will study the DPP advice to know where we’ll proceed.

Quadri Is Not Underaged

Moshood also dismissed claims that the teenager is underage, as according to Police records, Quadri himself confirmed he is eighteen years old.

The Commissioner added that the documents presented in court by his lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, need to be properly verified.

“In the statement form, it was the boy himself that said he is 18 and it was recorded. I have been to Amukoko Police Station and I still went there yesterday to check the entry they have.

“If you’re in the 18th year and you’re above 17 going to 18 and you tell a policeman you’re 18, you’ll be treated as such. So, what we have in our record in the statement that Quadri filled is 18 years and it was on the basis of that we proceeded with the investigation into the matter.

“The record we have is that the boy stated he is 18, and the best person to tell the actual age is the parent. The birth certificate that the lawyer is parading should be investigated because birth certificates are not issued over the phone; we all know how they are issued.

“Even if it is an affidavit of declaration of age, it is not issued over the phone. Nowadays, because of AI (artificial intelligence) and other technology, anything can be doctored,” he said.

When reminded that the document was presented before the court, Jimoh said, “You and I were not in court. We need to verify that.”

‘Quadri Didn’t Give Statement Under Duress’

The commissioner also denied claims that the teenager’s statement was taken under duress.

“Being under duress or not is clearly out of it in stating your age, biological or social history.

“So, what we have in the statement of the boy is 18 years and it was on the basis of that that those press releases emanating from us were issued,” he added.