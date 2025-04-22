2Baba Storms Hometown, Introduces Natasha Osawaru To Idoma Traditional Elders

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has formally introduced his fiancée cum Edo State lawmaker, Honourable Natasha Osawaru, to the Idoma traditional leadership and his hometown community.

Naija News learnt that the introduction took place on Monday, April 21, 2025, during the Idoma Nation Peace and Unity Symposium at the Och’Idoma Palace in Otukpo.

According to Daily Post, 2Baba, who attended the event in traditional Idoma attire, presented Natasha to His Royal Majesty, the Och’Idoma V, and assembled kinsmen.

Following the palace ceremony, 2Baba and Osawaru proceeded to Okpokwu, his ancestral hometown in Benue State, where they met with local elders and community members.

The legendary singer reaffirmed his commitment and sought the endorsement of the elders for the former Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly.

2Baba expressed his intention to marry Osawaru, describing her as a young, brilliant, and amazing woman.

Meanwhile, Nigerian comedian, Justice Nuagbe, popularly known as Ushbebe, has frowned at how 2Baba, follows his Natasha Osawaru around like a schoolboy.

Naija News reports that Ushbebe alluded that there is more to 2Baba’s relationship with Natasha than love, urging the music icon to free himself from the lawmaker’s grip.

The comedian also called for national prayers 2Baba, adding that keeping silent is difficult for him.