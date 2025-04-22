2027 Presidential Election: ‘If I Were Peter Obi, I Would Return To PDP’ – Sowunmi

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Segun Sowunmi, has called on Peter Obi to consider returning to the PDP ahead of the 2027 presidential election to enhance his political prospects.

In an interview on the ‘Mic On podcast’ hosted by Seun Okinbaloye, Sowunmi argued that Obi, who was the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, needs a more substantial platform to contest in 2027.

“Looking ahead to 2027, the PDP of Nigeria will open its processes, announce when the forms are available, and anyone who feels confident enough to contest should step forward and do so,” Sowunmi said.

He went on to add that if Obi rejoined the PDP, he could make a compelling case for the party’s presidential ticket, emphasising that the PDP was originally conceived by southern leaders like the late Alex Ekwueme.

“If I were Peter Obi, I would return to the PDP and make a strong case for the presidential ticket. This party was originally conceived in the bedroom of (the late) Alex Ekwueme, so I don’t understand why the Igbo, along with southern leaders and other influential figures within the PDP, can’t come together and say, ‘Alright, we recognise this – here’s the ticket,’” Sowunmi explained.

Sowunmi also pointed out that Obi’s impressive performance in the 2023 election, where he secured over six million votes without significant support from governors or major political figures, demonstrated his potential.

He suggested that with the backing of 12 governors and the party’s robust grassroots infrastructure, Obi’s chances would improve significantly.

“We’ve covered every region, but we have not gone to the South East yet. Still, Obi is free to make his own decisions. If his numbers and the animated energy that is following him were to follow him into the PDP and he is the presidential candidate, I can guarantee you he would take the South East, South South, the Christian North, and North Central,” Sowunmi predicted.