2027: Adelabu Will Be Exceptional Governor For Oyo – Tunji

The Media Aide to Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, Bolaji Tunji, has said his principal has the capacity to transform Oyo State if he becomes governor in 2027.

Naija News reports that Tunji said Adelabu’s interest to run for the position of Oyo governor in 2027 would not affect All Progressives Congress (APC )’s chances of victory in the state.

He stated this while reacting to former Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu’s, statement that the APC would have a problem securing victory should Adelabu emerge the party’s candidate in 2027.

Adelabu’s Media Aide, in a statement, faulted Shittu’s stand. He described his principal as a visionary leader whose pedigree and achievements would make him standout in any electoral contest.

“Adelabu is not merely a candidate to be ‘imposed’, he is a visionary leader whose brilliance, achievements, and pedigree make him a standout choice for any electoral contest,” he said.

He added that “as Minister of Power, Adelabu has brought renewed vigour to Nigeria’s energy sector, spearheading critical reforms to improve grid stability, expand renewable energy investments, and enhance transparency in the sector.

“His hands-on approach has already begun addressing longstanding challenges, earning him recognition as a pragmatic problem-solver committed to national development.

“Under Adelabu’s watch as minister, Nigeria achieved a historical landmark generation of 6,003 megawatts in less than two years, while it took over 40 years from 2,000 megawatts in the 80s to an average of 4,000 megawatts in 2021.

“The minister also achieved a record evacuation of 5,801 megawatts. All these have shown that Adelabu will perform exceptionally as Oyo State governor.”