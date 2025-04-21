Your Statement Portrays Your Mischievous Personality – Ganduje Fires Back At Galadima

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, has stated that a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has no moral standing to question his political relevance.

He said this while reacting to Galadima’s claim that he has no political value in the ruling party.

Reacting in a statement signed by his media aide, Oliver Okpara, Ganduje described Galadima as a failed politician with no base.

Ganduje reminded Galadima that he successfully governed Kano State for eight years without interruption.

The statement reads, “His statement clearly portrays him as a mischievous personality, politically.

“Ganduje is a well known, tested and trusted, result-orientated technocrat and politician of high repute who successfully led Kano for two uninterrupted terms.

“He is a man with infallible proof of performance across Kano and beyond.

“His developmental projects are still littered across Kano state, a testament of his unbroken connection with the people.

“Ganduje is a grassroots politician with results to show. Where are Galadima’s results?

“Galadima should know that the APC ship under the leadership of Dr Ganduje is sailing smoothly and the party has continued to wax stronger under him.

“The same cannot be said of Buba Galadima’s NNPP which has continued to suffer serious lacerations due to an intractable and untreatable factionalization.”