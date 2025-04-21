You Saw Evil In Gaza, Condemned It – Fani-Kayode Mourns Pope Francis

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has mourned the passing of Pope Francis.

Naija News reported that Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis, died at the age of 88 years, in the Vatican, on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, Fani-Kayode lauded the late Pope’s strong condemnation of the crisis in Gaza, Palestine.

He wrote: “Sad to hear that Pope Francis has passed on. He died one day after Resurrection Day and a day after he met with American Vice President JD Vance.

“He fought a good fight and tried his best to bring peace and hope to the world. His strong condemnation of the genocide in Gaza stands him out as one of the most compassionate, courageous, respected and credible men of God and world leaders.

“He saw evil and called it out regardless of the consequences. For this alone he won the respect and admiration of millions.

“My commiserations to the Holy See, the Vatican, the Catholic Church and to the Body of Christ as a whole. We have lost a great and worthy Prince of the Kingdom and soldier of Christ.

“Yet despite this great loss the gates of hell shall not prevail against the Church. Our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ has conquered death; therefore, to live is Christ and to die is gain.

“May the soul of Pope Francis, a gentle, humble, great and deeply courageous man, rest in peace.“