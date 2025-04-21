World Leaders Mourn Pope Francis

Leaders of nations have expressed grief over the death of Pope Francis, Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

Naija News reported that the head of the Catholic Church died at the age of 88 years on Monday.

In their different condolence messages to the Catholic Church and world, the leaders of nations described the late Pope’s death as a great loss to humanity.

JD Vance Recalls Easter Sunday Meeting

The Vice President of the United States, James David Vance, who met and had meeting with the late Pope on Easter Sunday, disclosed that Francis was ill by the time they discussed.

“I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.

“I was happy to see him yesterday (Sunday), though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful.

“May God rest his soul,” Vance said.

He was a Beacon of Compassion – Modi

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, in his condolence message described late Pope Francis as a beacon of compassion.

He stated that the late Pope served the poor and downtrodden across the world.

“Deeply pained by the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. In this hour of grief and remembrance, my heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community. Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world. From a young age, he devoted himself towards realising the ideals of Lord Christ. He diligently served the poor and downtrodden. For those who were suffering, he ignited a spirit of hope.

“I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development. His affection for the people of India will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in God’s embrace,” Modi stated.

Pope Francis has returned to the House of the Father – Meloni

The Prime Minister of Italy, Georgia Meloni, has advised the world to walk in the direction that late Pope Francis preached on Easter Sunday. She noted that Francis has returned to God.

“Pope Francis has returned to the house of the Father. This news saddens us deeply, because a great man and a great pastor have left us. I had the privilege of enjoying his friendship, his advice and his teachings, which never failed even in moments of trial and suffering.

“In the meditations of the Via Crucis, he reminded us of the power of the gift, which makes everything flourish again and is capable of reconciling what in the eyes of man is irreconcilable. And he asked the world, once again, for the courage to change direction, to follow a path that “does not destroy, but cultivates, repairs, protects’.

“We will walk in this direction, to seek the path of peace, pursue the common good and build a more just and equitable society. His teaching and his legacy will not be lost. We greet the Holy Father with hearts full of sadness, but we know that he is now in the peace of the Lord,” she wrote.

Francis Inspired Millions – Leyen

The President of European Union (EU), Ursula von der Leyen, in her condolence message, said Pope Francis inspired million across the world.

“Today (Monday), the world mourns the passing of Pope Francis. He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and love so pure for the less fortunate.

My thoughts are with all who feel this profound loss. May they find solace in the idea that Pope Francis’ legacy will continue to guide us all toward a more just, peaceful and compassionate world,” she wrote.

He was a Man of Great Faith – Herzog

The President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, recalled Pope Francis’ prayers for peace in the Middle East. He described him as a man of great faith and compassion.

His words: “I offer my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the Christian world in general, and to the Christian communities in the Holy Land in particular, on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis.

“The late Pope Francis was a man of great faith and compassion, who dedicated his life to serving the poor around the world and advocating for peace in a complex and turbulent time. His Holiness understood the importance of deepening relations with the Jewish world and sought to promote interfaith dialogue as a means of achieving mutual understanding and respect.

“I hope that his prayers for peace in the Middle East will be fulfilled and that all those abducted will return soon. May his humanitarian legacy inspire further charitable work, efforts to promote unity, and instill hope in people’s hearts.”

He Wanted the Church to Bring Joy to the Poorest – Macron

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, in his condolence message stated that late Pope Francis wanted joy and peace for the poor.

“From Buenos Aires to Rome, Pope Francis wanted the Church to bring joy and hope to the poorest. May it unite people with each other and with nature. May this hope continually revive beyond him.

“My wife and I send our thoughts to all Catholics and to the grieving world,” he stated.