Wike Is Unlike You, Whose Only Achievement Is Deceiving Obasanjo To Remove Elected Governor – Olayinka Blasts Ojodu

The Senior Special Adviser on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, Lere Olayinka, has asserted that his principal is unlike the former presidential aide, Babafemi Ojudu, who deceived ex- President, Olusegun Obasanjo to remove a democratically elected governor in Ekiti State.

Naija News reports that Olayinka made this known while reacting to a comment credited to Ojudu where he referred to Wike as someone who “carries on as though power is eternal, as if position it confers immortality.”

In response, Olayinka, in a statement, said Ojudu lost political relevance and a chance to remain in power after his preferred presidential aspirant lost out during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in 2022.

He said, “Egbon Femi Ojudu is pained, no doubt, but shouldn’t he limit his frustration to his “I too know” mindset that made him calculate wrongly on the 2023 presidential election?

“By the way, is he now in the farm, cultivating cocoyam and ewedu vegetable as he promised in 2022?

“Funny that someone like Femi Ojudu, who led a Political Coup in Ekiti is now the one sermonising about power not being eternal. Didn’t he know that power was not eternal when he was leading the coup that plunged Ekiti State into a state of emergency?

“At what point did Egbon Ojudu, a political coupist become an advocate of politics of fairness? When he lost his chance to remain in power after his preferred Presidential candidate lost the APC primary election?

“Unlike Ojudu, Wike has proven to be a better and more successful politician. Wike is not like Egbon Femi Ojudu, whose only major political achievement is deceiving President Obasanjo to remove illegally, a democratically elected Governor of Ekiti State.”