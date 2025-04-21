Why Iyabo Ojo Decided To Accept Relationship Between Priscilla And Juma Jux – Chioma Goodhair

Media personality, Chioma Ikokwu, popularly known as Chioma Goodhair, has opened up on how she convinced veteran Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo to allow her daughter Priscilla’s relationship with Tanzanian singer Juma Jux.

Speaking via Instagram, the socialite explained that Ojo was wary when she became privy of her daughter’s relationship with Jux.

However, Chioma stated that she spent nearly two hours walking from Oxford Circus to Knightsbridge, trying to persuade Iyabo to give the relationship a chance.

Though initially hesitant, she said Iyabo eventually agreed, on the condition that Juma Jux was serious about marriage.

Chioma said she vouched for the singer’s intentions, revealing that Juma had already expressed his desire to marry Priscilla early in their relationship.

She added that what began as a conversation about love soon turned into discussions about wedding plans, with Iyabo reportedly laying out her expectations in detail.

Chioma wrote: “It was one thing encouraging @its.priscy and @juma_jux on their love at first sight quest, but it was a whole other thing convincing Queen Mother to allow a big time Tanzanian Artist date her only daughter and prized possession Priscy. At the time, we didn’t have any Tanzanian ties, nor had we been there. It all just seemed so far-fetched. But the little time I spent around Juma in Rwanda was enough for me to know that he was a good man with a good heart who was smitten by Priscy from the jump. It wasn’t easy convincing Iyabo. I remember walking from Oxford Circus to the end of Knightsbridge (almost 2 hours), trying to convince her.

“And after that she would call every other hour saying but Chioma this blog said this and that blog said that” & I’d say “but you and I Know most gossip blogs are inaccurate and unfounded”, plus I had grilled Juma enough in Rwanda when he expressed his profound interest in my little sis so as God would have it I had solid answers for every single one of Iyabo’s concerns. Shortly after that, she said well, if she’s gonna date him, then he better be ready to marry her and I said I promise you he will (He told me he wanted to marry her on day 1) Like a joke, we started planning the wedding on this call. This was August 2024. It was so funny because they had just become official bf & gf, and here we were speaking the actual details of a wedding into existence.

“Iyabo was saying they must come to Nigeria to take her, and then we can do one in their country too. I was laughing at first because of how detailed she was being, but then I quickly got serious because anyone who truly knows Iyabo knows how prophetic she is. Whatever she speaks with her mouth comes to pass just as she says it.

“Fast forward barely 3 months later we started planning an actual wedding- the #JP2025 you’ve all come to be a part of. @iyaboojofespris I want to also honor you today for the incredible human that you are. This wedding has truly proved how loved you are and I’m happy that nations are calling you blessed.

“Thank you for handing over Priscilla to me as my little sister the way you have taken me as your own little sister”