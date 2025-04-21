Why I’m Against Any Coalition With APC – Rhodes-Vivour

Former Labour Party governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has said he supports the call for a coalition to remove the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Rhodes-Vivour said such a coalition must not include the ruling party in Lagos and at the federal level.

Speaking with News Central on Monday, the Labour Party Chieftain accused APC of being responsible for poor governance in Lagos.

“I’m all in favor of a coalition. Well, that coalition cannot be with the APC. So I’ve been very consistent in my stance because I feel that everything that is wrong with Lagos State, to me, and to the suffering of a lot of Lagosians, is caused by the method of governance that the APC uses in Lagos State. So it’s not something that I can abide by,” he said.

Rhodes-Viviour disagreed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and APC were two sides of the same coin. According to him, PDP never led Lagos State. He added that he wanted a coalition that would liberate Lagosians from godfathers.

“Not in Lagos. I don’t agree with that. And that’s why I joined the PDP in Lagos. PDP has never held government position. The closest that they had was with Funso Williams, and we know what happened to him.

“So for me, building a coalition base that can actually challenge and remove this government so that the people can truly benefit from governance without any godfather that’s pulling any strings, insisting that there must be these monies that are accrued to them, or that monies accrued to them, to have the purse of Lagos actually work for Lagosians. And if one has to get into any coalition that limits that potential, then it’s not worth my time,” he stated.