“We Must Change Our Strategy” – David Mark Urges Tinubu Gov’t To Consider Border Fencing Like U.S, Israel To Tackle Insecurity

As violent attacks and mass killings persist across parts of Nigeria, former Senate President David Mark is calling for a radical shift in the country’s security approach.

Mark urged President Bola Tinubu’s administration to look beyond traditional methods and adopt international strategies used by countries like the United States, Israel, and India—specifically, the fencing of national borders.

He emphasised that such strategies could help stem the tide of terrorism and criminal infiltration, particularly in the North Central region, where communities are under siege.

Delivering his message during the Easter celebration in Kano, Mark’s remarks, relayed through his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Mumeh, underscored the persistent unrest in North Central Nigeria, especially in Plateau and Benue states, where violent attacks have devastated communities.

Mark lamented the recurring tragedies that have become all too common in the region, expressing dismay over the unending wave of killings, kidnappings, and displacement of citizens.

“The menace of violent crimes, kidnapping and armed herdsmen, devastating parts of the country, is becoming worrisome and needs to be tackled headlong,” he stated.

He proposed a shift in policy direction, suggesting that perpetrators of such atrocities be officially classified as terrorists.

“We must not shy away from the truth. If they are not terrorists, why are they killing people, destroying communities and chasing people away from their ancestral homes,” he said.

Citing successful international models, Mark recommended an enhanced border control mechanism, stating, “We must not allow criminal elements to stream into our country. We must change our strategy. Maybe, we can begin to think of fencing our borders like India, Israel, the U.S. and Mexico.”

He added that this approach should be backed by a strong mandate to “fight terrorism, kidnapping and other violent crimes.”

Expressing sympathy for the victims of the recent wave of violence, Mark extended his condolences to the affected communities and state governments.

Naija News reports that the former Senate President’s comments followed the horrific attack on Zilkke village in Plateau’s Bassa Local Government Area, where over 50 people were killed and dozens of homes torched.

In Benue, suspected herders also launched deadly raids on Logo and Ukum LGAs, leaving more than 56 people dead on Good Friday.