Vatican Releases Pope Francis’ Final Wishes (Full Text)

The Vatican has unveiled the final wishes of Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, who passed away on Monday morning.

Naija News reports that the 88-year-old pontiff, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, outlined his burial instructions, preferred location, and final prayers in a document written in 2022.

In a gesture of humility and reflection, Pope Francis laid out his personal instructions for his final resting place, marking an intimate moment of his personal faith journey. The document, which was kept private until now, sheds light on the pontiff’s final wishes for the Catholic Church and his legacy.

Read the full text below:

“TESTAMENT OF HIS HOLINESS POPE FRANCIS

“In the Name of the Most Holy Trinity. Amen.

“Feeling that the end of my earthly life is approaching and with lively hope in Eternal Life, I wish to express my testamentary will only with regard to the place of my burial.

“I have always entrusted my life and my priestly and episcopal ministry to the Mother of Our Lord, Mary Most Holy. Therefore, I ask that my mortal remains rest awaiting the day of resurrection in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major.

“I wish that my last earthly journey conclude precisely in this ancient Marian sanctuary where I went for prayer at the beginning and end of each Apostolic Journey to confidently entrust my intentions to the Immaculate Mother and thank Her for her docile and maternal care.

“I ask that my tomb be prepared in the niche of the side nave between the Pauline Chapel (Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani) and the Sforza Chapel of the aforementioned Papal Basilica as indicated in the enclosed attachment.

“The tomb must be in the earth; simple, without particular decoration and with the only inscription: Franciscus.

“The expenses for the preparation of my burial will be covered with the sum of the benefactor that I have arranged to transfer to the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore and of which I have provided appropriate instructions to Mons. Rolandas Makrickas, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Liberian Chapter.

“May the Lord give the deserved reward to those who have loved me and will continue to pray for me. The suffering that has been present in the last part of my life is offered to the Lord for peace in the world and brotherhood among peoples.

“Santa Marta, June 29, 2022.”