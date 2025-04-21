Tinubu, Tchiani To Meet After 20 Months Face-off

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and the Republic of Niger’s junta leader, Abdourahamane Tchiani, are set to meet, as face-off between the two nations gradually eases.

Naija News reports that this was as a result of a meeting between Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar and Nigerien counterpart Bakary Yaou Sangare, on Wednesday.

Speaking with Hausa Service of DW, Tuggar thanked Niger for the warm welcome.

“Thank God we are here, in a place we call home, which every Nigerian and Nigerien knows well. We received a warm welcome, and we are grateful for that.

“We had extensive discussions, resulting in a signed agreement between both nations. The contents are significant, especially in today’s uncertain world,” he said.

On the content of the agreement, Tuggar disclosed that it covered insecurity, healthcare, among others.

“The agreement covers regular meetings to discuss issues like insecurity, healthcare, transportation, train stations, roads, CNG vehicles to facilitate movement from northern Nigeria to Niger Republic.

“It also includes reviving the 1971 offices for bilateral relations and reinstating initiatives like the 1989 meetings between governors, kings, and local officials,” he stated.

Nigeria’s Foreign Minister stressed that his meeting with Niger counterpart showed the diplomatic rows were over.

“Our presence and engagement as Foreign Ministers from both nations says it all,” he added.

On when Tinubu and Tchiani would need, he said it was underway.

“Their meeting is well underway; we just have to exercise patience,” he disclosed.

On his part, Sangare said the diplomatic row was over. He added that those who wanted to cause dispute between his country and Nigeria have failed.

“What happened between Nigeria and Niger Republic in the last one and a half years or 20 months is not peculiar to us.

“The important thing is that we have put differences behind us.

“Nigerians are our brothers. Whoever wants to cause disunity know they will not succeed. We have settled our differences, for the bond is God-made, and no one can separate it.

“My prayer is that we implement all we have discussed, and may this mark the end of misunderstandings between ourselves and our brothers in Nigeria,” he said.