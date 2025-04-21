Take A Back Seat And Enjoy Your Retirement – Babachir Lawal Fires Back At Bode George

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has urged elder statesman and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Bode George, to retire from active politics.

He stated this while responding to George’s statement supporting the PDP’s governors’ decision to reject the coalition proposal with other parties.

The elder statesman, while speaking during an interview with Channels Television, said it would be disgraceful for a dominant party like the PDP to chase alliances with smaller, structure-less political movements.

George insisted that the PDP would not repeat the mistake of handing its 2027 presidential ticket to Atiku Abubakar.

“It would be unfair to give the ticket to another northerner after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari. That would be unjust,” George argued.

However, speaking with Punch, Lawal said, “I respect Bode George as a retired military officer. He was a governor when I was still a student in military school. But in terms of political value, I think his age and experience should have taught him to take a back seat and enjoy his retirement.

“Oga George has never delivered substantial votes for the PDP in Lagos. His past roles give him some credibility, but I don’t think he speaks for the party now. The PDP will sort itself out.”