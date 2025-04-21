Portable Opens Up On Using ‘Juju’ To Defeat Speed Darlington In Celebrity Boxing Match

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has responded to accusations of using diabolical powers to influence his victory during the celebrity boxing match against his colleague, Speed Darlington.

Naija News reports that Portable won the match title, ‘Chaos in the Rings’, after Speed Darlington failed to show up for the 2nd round due to his arm injury during the first round.

However, in a post-match message via his social media page, Speed Darlington claimed that Portable may have used diabolical powers to dislocate his arm, insisting his defeat was not ordinary.

He said, “I don’t know what exactly happened, maybe it was the juju that Portable brought. I wasn’t tired, but my hand got dislocated.”

In response, Portable admitted to using diabolical powers during the match and challenged Speed Darlington to do the same.

He said, “I am not a looser, I am a winner. He [Speed Darlington] is saying I used juju. Yes, na juju, go find your own juju.

“My fans, God bless you. Thank you for your support. ”

Meanwhile, Nigerian music superstar and Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy, has gifted Portable the sum of ₦20 million following his triumph in a celebrity boxing match against Speed Darlington.

Portable took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the generous gesture from Burna Boy.

“₦20 million from Burna Boy. If you wanna be like Odogwu, can you do like Odogwu? God bless your family,” he posted