Pope Francis’s Death Linked To Stroke, Coma, And Cardiovascular Collapse

The 88-year-old Catholic leader, Pope Francis, passed away on Monday morning following a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible heart failure, as confirmed by his death certificate released by the Vatican on Monday.

The official certification, issued by the Director of the Directorate of Health and Hygiene of the Vatican City State, Dr. Andrea Arcangeli, identifies stroke as the primary cause of death, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.

The Vatican’s official report noted that Pope Francis had faced significant health challenges in recent years. Before his death, he had been discharged from a five-week hospital stay after battling double pneumonia. He also had a history of acute respiratory failure, caused by bilateral pneumonia, bronchiectasis, high blood pressure, and Type II diabetes.

Dr. Arcangeli’s report confirmed the cause of death based on electrocardiographic thanatography. “I hereby declare,” Dr. Arcangeli wrote, “that the causes of death, to the best of my knowledge and judgment, are as stated above.”

Pope Francis’ passing follows a series of health struggles, including the recent hospitalisation for pneumonia that had left the faithful around the world concerned for his well-being.

His health had been deteriorating for some time, with the 88-year-old pontiff facing significant medical complications related to his age and existing health conditions.