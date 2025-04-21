Pope Francis Demise: Four La Liga Games Scheduled For Today Get New Date

Four Italian Serie A matches originally scheduled for Monday, April 21, have been postponed due to the passing of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88.

Pope Francis’ death, which came just a day after he made an emotional appearance in St. Peter’s Square to bless thousands of worshippers on Easter Sunday, has left a profound impact on many around the globe.

In response to this significant loss, the Serie A governing body announced the postponement of four matches: Torino vs Udinese, Cagliari vs Fiorentina, Genoa vs Lazio, and Parma vs Juventus.

A statement from the Italian Seria A earlier today confirmed that the postponed league games will take place at 16:30 UTC on April 23.

However, the demise of Pope Francis will affect the Coppa Italia semifinal second leg between AC Milan and Inter Milan scheduled to kick off at 19:00 UTC on April 23.

Meanwhile, the news of the Pope’s passing has prompted an outpouring of tributes from various Serie A clubs, reflecting the deep respect held for him.

AS Roma released a heartfelt statement expressing their condolences: “Roma joins in mourning the passing of Pope Francis, a loss that deeply saddens our city and the entire world. His faith, humility, courage, and dedication touched the hearts of millions, establishing him as a moral compass of our time and beyond. His legacy of peace and solidarity will remain an enduring example.”