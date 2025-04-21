Pope Francis’ Death Marks Loss Of A ‘Trenchant Voice For Justice,’ – Tinubu Mourns

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed profound sadness over the death of Pope Francis, the revered leader of the Catholic Church, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88 in the Vatican.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, conveyed Tinubu’s heartfelt condolences to the Catholic community worldwide.

Tinubu described the late pontiff as a “humble servant of God” and a “tireless champion of the poor” who was a guiding light for millions.

He reflected on Pope Francis’s commitment to mercy, justice, peace, and his advocacy for the marginalized, refugees, and the developing world.

The President praised the Pope’s efforts to bridge divides and address issues like economic injustice and climate change.

He also noted Pope Francis’s legacy in challenging the powerful and calling for the protection of the Earth, while calling on the world to honour the Pope through action in support of the poor and vulnerable.

The statement reads, “Today, with a heavy heart, I join the Catholic faithful and Christians worldwide in mourning the passing of Pope Francis, a humble servant of God, tireless champion of the poor, and guiding light for millions. His passing, coming just after the celebration of Christ’s Resurrection, is a sacred return to his Maker at a time of renewed hope for Christians.

“His Holiness served the Church and the Master of the Church until the end. In 2013, he stepped onto the global stage with a message of mercy, urging us to see the face of Christ in the marginalised, the refugees, the migrants, and the forgotten.

“He challenged the powerful to act with justice, called nations to welcome the stranger, and reminded us that our common home—this Earth—is a gift we must protect for future generations.

“He was an instrument of peace who deeply embodied the message of Christ: love for God and love for humanity. In a time of division, he built bridges between faiths and the rich and the poor.

“He was a steadfast advocate for the developing world, where he consistently spoke against economic injustice and ceaselessly prayed for peace and stability in troubled regions.

“His encyclicals were not only doctrinal and seminal but also timely and relevant. Through his pastoral letters, the Pope offered spiritual clarity and hope in an increasingly complex world. He charted a path of renewal for all humanity through his words and deeds.

“In my 2025 Easter Message, I joined the Christian faithful in thanksgiving for the convalescing Pontiff. I was happy to watch his appearance to deliver the traditional Easter Sunday blessing in St. Peter’s Basilica.

“Alas, the Lord called him home a day after, making the world lose its most trenchant voice for justice and action against climate change. May the good Lord, whom he served with all his might, receive him into His eternal bosom.

“As we mourn the late Pontiff, let us also celebrate his legacy. Let us honour him not with words alone but with action: by lifting those who are down, healing our communities, and defending the dignity of every person.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Nigeria, I extend condolences to the Catholic Church, the global Catholic community, and the Christian faithful. May God Almighty grant His beloved servant eternal rest.”