Police React To Death Of Delta State Governor’s Aide, Shimite

The Delta State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Trade and Export, Love Shimite.

Naija News reports that the renowned Trade and Economic expert allegedly died as a result of domestic violence in the early hours of Easter Monday.

Confirming the demise, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Command, Bright Edafe, said Shimite was confirmed dead at the hospital where she was taken.

Edafe said Shimite’s husband is not under arrest but in protective custody, and the police are proceeding with a thorough investigation.

The Police spokesman said the deceased’s family expressed suspicion that the husband may have played a role in Shimite’s death.

Edafe noted there is a need for an autopsy to determine whether the death was natural or due to other causes, adding that further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

He said, “He (the husband) was the one who called to report that his wife died early this morning and that he was receiving threats from her family, who feared he might be attacked. It was on this basis that we went to his house and brought him in for his own safety.

“The situation became more complex when the deceased’s family later lodged a formal complaint with the police.

“We are currently investigating. In situations like this, only an autopsy can determine whether the death was natural or due to other causes.”