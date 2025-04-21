The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has reaffirmed its determination to reclaim its lost political ground in the state and beyond, setting its sights firmly on a resurgence ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking during a strategic stakeholders’ gathering for the Abia North zone, held at the residence of Hon. Mandela Obasi—member representing Ohafia North in the Abia State House of Assembly—the state PDP Chairman, Elder Abraham Amah, expressed firm optimism about the party’s revival.

“PDP will rise again. We have what it takes to win. Give us the candidate elected by the people, and we will win the election. If you give tickets to the choice of the people, we will win the majority of the positions in the state House of Assembly,” Amah stated.

He issued a strong warning against acts of sabotage within the party ranks, emphasising his commitment to protecting the PDP from internal betrayal.

“Under my watch, anybody who undertakes any step to sell this party will suffer its consequences. The only saving grace is that if you don’t like PDP, step out. I have absolute confidence that we will succeed as a party,” he added.

Hon. Obasi, who hosted the session, echoed similar sentiments, encouraging party loyalists to stay hopeful. He promised that the PDP would make significant gains in 2027, securing more legislative seats both at the state and federal levels.

The high-level meeting drew the presence of key stakeholders, including Ukpai Ukairo, the party’s legal adviser; Okechukwu Asuoha, South East PDP Legal Adviser and Deputy National Legal Adviser; Abia North PDP Chairman, Okereke Elendu; former federal lawmaker, Uko Nkole; and Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Chinedu Ndubuisi of Bende South, among others.

The gathering reinforced the belief that the PDP remains solid and well-structured, with deep democratic roots despite recent defections. Party leaders called on members to remain united and responsive to grassroots voices.

A communique signed by 40 party faithful at the conclusion of the deliberations underscored a collective commitment to rejuvenating the PDP in Abia and regaining control of the State Government House in 2027.

“We stand solidly behind Elder Abraham Amah in his bold and strategic leadership of the party and pledge our total loyalty and cooperation to his administration,” the communique read.

The document further urged party leaders across the zone to set aside divisive agendas and embrace unity for the collective good of the PDP, while also advocating greater involvement of youth and women in party affairs to promote inclusivity and intergenerational collaboration.

Commendation was also extended to the PDP caucus in the Abia State House of Assembly for their ongoing dedication to legislative responsibility and party ideals.

To strengthen party cohesion at the grassroots, the stakeholders resolved to establish local strategy and reconciliation committees throughout Abia North.

These units will be tasked with aligning diverse interests, resolving internal rifts, and fortifying the party’s structure in preparation for the 2027 electoral battle.