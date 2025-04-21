PDP Chieftain Discloses Regions That Peter Obi Would Win In 2027 If He Returns To The Party

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Showunmi, has that the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi will only win the 2027 election if he is back to the main opposition.

He asserted that apart from Peter Obi’s South East zone, the Anambra-born politician has the numbers to win in the South-South, the Christian North, and North Central.

Speaking on the Mic On Show podcast, Showunmi noted that the former Anambra State governor has all it takes to become Nigeria’s president, but he must belong to a more established political party.

Showunmi said: “If his numbers and the animated energy that is following him were to follow him into the PDP and he is the presidential candidate, I can guarantee you Peter would take the Southeast, Peter would take the South-South, Peter would take the Christian North, and Peter would take the North Central.”

Peter Obi left the PDP and joined the Labour Party before the 2023 general election.

He contested against major contenders, Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winning 12 states, including the Federal Capital Territory. However, Bola Tinubu, was declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).