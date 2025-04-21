NRC Extends Suspension Of Warri-Itakpe Train Services

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has announced the continued suspension of operations for the Warri-Itakpe Train Services (WITS), even after the technical faults that caused the disruption have been resolved.

In a statement released by the NRC, the suspension will remain in effect as the corporation focuses on further safety and service improvements.

Naija News reports that the suspension, which began on April 10, 2025, was initially triggered by engine failures that compromised passenger safety and service reliability.

While the 72-hour suspension period, initially set to end on April 13, has passed, the NRC confirmed that more time is needed to implement upgrades aimed at ensuring the long-term efficiency and safety of the Warri-Itakpe line.

The NRC’s statement explained that the suspension was necessary to allow the corporation to implement safety redundancies and system upgrades, ensuring a better customer experience and alignment with global best practices.

Despite resolving the core technical issues, additional time is required for further procedural upgrades.

NRC Managing Director, Kayode Opeifa, reassured the public that the technical team has addressed the primary issues, but the corporation needs more time to complete the upgrades that will support sustainable operations.

He emphasised that these measures are essential for improving operational efficiencies and safety standards.

“We are implementing necessary redundancies to support sustainable operations in line with best practices,” Dr. Opeifa stated.

This is not the first disruption to affect the Warri-Itakpe Train Services. In February 2025, operations were halted due to a technical fault but resumed after a two-day break. More recently, in July 2024, a derailment near Ujevwu, Delta State, led to a two-day suspension for maintenance, although no injuries were reported.

Despite these challenges, the NRC remains committed to restoring the Warri-Itakpe service soon, with an emphasis on improved efficiency and reliability.

The NRC has urged passengers to stay informed through official channels for updates on the status of the Warri-Itakpe service. The corporation reiterated that the safety and satisfaction of its passengers remain its top priority.