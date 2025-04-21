NPFL Updates: Finidi Happy With Rivers Win, Kwara, Nasarawa Coaches Celebrate Draw

Rivers United manager Finidi George praised the resilience of Sunshine Stars following his team’s 1-0 victory in their NPFL matchday 34 encounter.

The former NPFL champions secured their win at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt on Sunday, with Abba Sulaiman scoring the decisive goal in the 83rd minute.

Finidi acknowledged the importance of the win for his side’s title aspirations. “Sunshine Stars gave us a tough challenge. They demonstrated great discipline and determination,” he stated after the match.

“This victory is significant for us at this stage of the season as it puts pressure on the other teams competing at the top.”

On the other side, Sunshine Stars head coach Akinfolarin Bobola expressed pride in his players’ effort despite the narrow defeat. “While the result wasn’t what we were hoping for, I commend my players for their determination throughout the match,” he said.

“It’s disappointing to concede a goal late in the game when we were striving for a positive outcome. We aim to secure at least a point, especially considering our current position in the league, and we will continue to fight until the end.”

Sunshine Stars, unfortunately, remain in the 19th position after the loss.

Kwara United Happy With Draw:

Kwara United’s technical adviser, Tunde Sanni, found positives in their goalless draw against Heartland in Owerri.

He highlighted the significance of gaining a point after a home loss the previous weekend. “I’m pleased with this result,” Sanni remarked in a post-match interview.

“It boosts our morale as we prepare for our next match against Lobi Stars. We respect Lobi Stars and will aim for a strong performance next weekend.”

Currently, Kwara United sit in 12th place on the league table with 44 points from 34 matches.

Nasarawa United’s Coach Positive After Draw

Nasarawa United’s technical adviser, Salisu Yusuf, spoke positively about his team’s solid 1-1 away draw against Bendel Insurance, emphasizing its importance for their relegation battle.

Abubakar Garba scored for Nasarawa United just before halftime, while Bendel Insurance equalized through Michael Enaruna in the second half.

“This is a crucial away point for my team, and I commend their hard work,” the former assistant coach of the Super Eagles, stated. “Bendel Insurance provided a competitive match, and while we had numerous opportunities, we’ll take this draw as a stepping stone.”

The Lafia club now occupies 15th place on the league table with 43 points from 34 games. Nasarawa United will host Heartland in their next league match on Sunday.