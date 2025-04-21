NiDCOM Chair Hails Onakoya For Breaking World Chess Record

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has congratulated Tunde Onakoya for breaking the world chess record.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian Chess Master and founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Onakoya, was officially recognized by Guinness World Records as the new world record holder for the longest chess marathon.

According to Guinness World Records, Onakoya achieved the feat after completing a 64-hour chess marathon alongside American chess player, Shawn Martinez, at New York City’s Times Square, between April 17 and April 20, 2025.

This confirmation marks a significant comeback for Onakoya, who had initially played for 60 hours in April 2024, briefly surpassing the existing record before it was reclaimed by Norwegian chess duo, Odin Blikra Vea and Askild Bryn, with a time of 61 hours, 3 minutes, and 34 seconds.

With this latest and officially verified achievement, Onakoya’s 64-hour performance now stands as the new global benchmark in chess endurance.

Dabiri-Erewa lauded Onakoya not only for his resilience and brilliance on the board but also for his consistent advocacy for underprivileged children through his initiative, Chess in Slums Africa.

She noted that his commitment to using chess as a tool for social change continues to inspire millions around the world.

“Tunde Onakoya represents the very best of Nigerian spirit determined, visionary, and impactful. His latest record is not just a personal win, but a victory for Nigeria and the entire African continent. He has made the nation proud once again,” she said.

The NiDCOM Boss affirmed the Commission’s support for Nigerians in the Diaspora who continue to blaze trails globally, urging young Nigerians to draw inspiration from Onakoya’s story of purpose-driven excellence.