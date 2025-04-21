NEC To Meet On Thursday, State Police Off Agenda

The highly anticipated discussions on the creation of state police will not be part of the National Economic Council’s meeting on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Naija News reports that multiple sources from the Presidency confirmed the development to Punch on Sunday.

While the meeting, which will be chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, marks the second session of 2025, state police remains off the agenda.

Sources familiar with the proceedings disclosed that while there were calls for it to be included, the agenda submitted to the Vice President’s office makes no mention of the matter.

“The meeting is for the 24th of this month, but state police is not part of the topics for discussion,” one source noted, adding that the NEC secretariat has submitted the details of the next meeting to the Vice President’s office.

Another source added, “The VP is the one who decides what goes in there (the agenda). But as of now (Sunday night), there is no talk about the state police on what I saw. Some are pushing for it to be discussed. But as of now, it is not there.”

The timing of the delay is significant, coming at a time when insecurity continues to plague states like Plateau, Benue, and Zamfara, where several citizens have fallen victim to violent attacks in recent weeks.

In Plateau alone, Amnesty International reports more than 120 deaths from attacks by suspected gunmen, with multiple villages displaced.

The subject of state police has gained significant traction over recent months, following an alarming rise in criminal activities that have stretched the capabilities of Nigeria’s national security agencies.

Governors have raised concerns about the lack of local control over security operations, which they argue hampers effective law enforcement and community protection.

Discussions regarding the establishment of state police began in earnest after widespread killings and kidnappings across Nigeria.

In March 2024, President Bola Tinubu and the 36 state governors convened a meeting at Aso Rock to discuss the creation of state police as part of broader efforts to enhance security.

The discussions, which have unfolded over several months, reached a pivotal point when all 36 states submitted their positions to the National Economic Council. By December 2024, a consensus emerged among most states, with many agreeing that the establishment of state police could address regional security issues more effectively than the current structure.

However, a final decision has been delayed multiple times, with the process bogged down by political disagreements and the need for constitutional amendments to formalise such changes.

Despite widespread support for the creation of state police, concerns persist about its implementation. Supporters argue that decentralised policing will allow local governments to address security threats specific to their regions, leading to more tailored and responsive law enforcement.

Opponents, however, warn that state police could lead to political abuse, where state governments might use law enforcement for political intimidation or to undermine national unity.

As it stands, the creation of state police remains a delicate issue, requiring extensive coordination between federal and state governments, as well as potential constitutional amendments.

A source familiar with the discussions told Punch, “I can tell you that all the states have submitted their reports. FCT is not a state. So, the FCT said that whatever the Federal Government agrees, it will go with it. It can’t submit anything because it’s not a state.

“You know that NEC is not an approving body. It is only meant to advise Mr. President. The thing is slow because of politics. There is a lot of politics involved, that’s why they are not talking about it.

“Look at the issues we are facing today. This is what we need now because of the killings in Plateau and Benue.

“The governors need it now because the states cannot control the police. Even when you want to create a joint task force, those ones still need to get approval from Abuja before they do anything,”