‘My Task Was To Clean Up Faeces’ – Quadri Shares Ordeal In Detention After Viral Photo With Peter Obi

The 17-year-old who gained national attention during the 2023 elections for appearing in a viral photograph with Peter Obi’s campaign motorcade, Alabi Quadri, has shared the harrowing details of his detention at the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Monday, Alabi recounted the moment that marked the beginning of his ordeal, his arrest by the police following an incident in his community.

Naija News reports that he revealed that the viral photo with Obi’s motorcade seemed to have made him a target for trouble, with some individuals threatening his family.

Quadri explained that he had no idea that a conflict had broken out in his area the day he was arrested. Returning home from his job as a motor boy, he was ambushed by local area boys, who handed him over to the police.

“Since the viral campaign picture surfaced, it seems like some people have been keeping a close watch on me.

“Someone even threatened my mum, saying that the money they had given me would be split in two, or else she wouldn’t see me again. They warned that they would kidnap me and take me somewhere she couldn’t even use the money,” he said, recalling the fear and confusion surrounding his sudden capture.

Upon reaching the police station, Alabi found himself locked in a cell with older men he didn’t know. He was later transferred to the notorious Kirikiri prison, where his nightmare deepened.

“At the station, they locked me up in a cell with people I didn’t know. They were older men I had never met before, and I was the youngest among them,” he recalled, his voice tinged with the pain of the experience.

He added, “In Kirikiri, my daily task was to clean up faeces from morning until six in the evening because I couldn’t afford to pay the marshall.”

The Lagos State Police Command had claimed that Alabi was arrested and remanded for alleged public disturbance and robbery.

However, his family and supporters have consistently maintained that his arrest was unjust, with many accusing the police of using him as a scapegoat.

After spending several months in detention, Alabi was finally released on April 17, 2025.