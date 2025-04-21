‘My Friend’ – Tinubu Hails Abia Ex-Gov, Orji Kalu On 65th Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended his congratulations to a former Governor of Abia State and current Senator for Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

In a statement released on Monday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President reminisced about his enduring relationship with Kalu, highlighting their connection established during their tenure as governors in the “Class of ’99.”

Tinubu praised Kalu’s dedication to the nation and his tenacity, emphasising that, despite their political differences over the years, their relationship has been characterised by mutual respect and a collective commitment to the advancement of Nigeria.

“Senator Kalu, my friend, is a patriot whose life embodies resilience, generosity, and the transformative power of visionary leadership.

“On this milestone, I celebrate his contributions to our nation’s economic and political tapestry,” the president said.

He commended Kalu for his entrepreneurial achievements, especially highlighting the founding of Slok Holding and his investments in the banking and media industries, which have created numerous job opportunities.

The president offered prayers for God’s ongoing blessings upon the senator, expressing hopes for his renewed strength, wisdom, and many more years of meaningful service to Nigeria and humanity.

Meanwhile, as violence continues to escalate in Plateau and Benue states, claiming over 100 lives in recent weeks, Vice President Kashim Shettima is set to visit Plateau State today (Monday) as part of federal efforts to combat the ongoing attacks and promote peace.

The visit follows deadly attacks on the Bokkos and Bassa communities in Plateau, which have sparked public outrage and intensified calls for swift government action.

Confirming the Vice President’s visit, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, said during his tour of affected communities in Bassa on Saturday that President Bola Tinubu personally directed Shettima’s trip.

“Mr. President is deeply concerned about these killings. That is why the National Security Adviser was here last week, and now the Vice President is coming to engage stakeholders directly,” Yilwatda stated.

During his visit, Shettima is expected to lead a high-level stakeholders’ meeting focused on improving security coordination and reinforcing local peacebuilding efforts.

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, who also visited the communities alongside senior military commanders including Maj. Gen. Folusho Oyinlola, assured residents of the federal government’s determination to seek justice and provide security.