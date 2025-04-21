More Details Emerge On Clash Between Tinubu’s Minister And Bauchi Deputy Governor

A political clash between Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, intensified on Friday during Vice President Kashim Shettima’s visit to the state, resulting in a reported altercation between Deputy Governor Mohammed Auwal Jatau and Tuggar.

The incident occurred inside a coaster bus transporting dignitaries, including the Vice President, from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport to the Emir’s Palace for the turbaning ceremony of former Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar as the Makama Babba I of the Bauchi Emirate.

According to reports, the confrontation began when Tuggar allegedly made disparaging remarks about Governor Bala’s administration. Eyewitnesses told Daily Trust that Jatau, visibly angered by the remarks, confronted the minister, with some alleging that Jatau slapped Tuggar. While the deputy governor later denied these claims, the altercation highlights the intense political rivalry between the two men.

The tension between Jatau and Tuggar is seen as part of a larger power struggle, with both men positioning themselves as key contenders for the 2027 Bauchi governorship election. Jatau, often seen as a loyal ally of Governor Bala, reportedly took action to defend the governor’s administration. Tuggar, on the other hand, has consistently criticized the PDP-led government in Bauchi and is seen as positioning himself to secure the APC governorship ticket with President Tinubu’s support.

The exchange, which occurred in the presence of several high-profile dignitaries, has raised concerns about the impact of such behavior on Bauchi’s political landscape. Political analysts, such as Comrade Sabo Muhammad, have criticized the altercation, warning that it could inflame tensions among supporters and destabilize the political environment.

“This kind of behavior sends the wrong message,” Muhammad told the aforementioned platform. “If political leaders encourage their followers to resort to violence, it could have dangerous consequences.”

The feud between Governor Bala and Tuggar dates back to earlier this year, when the minister publicly criticized the governor’s use of President Tinubu’s tax reforms for his perceived 2027 presidential ambitions. Tuggar’s comments have fueled suspicions that his criticisms were politically motivated, aimed at undermining the governor ahead of the next election.

This ongoing political rivalry is not the first to erupt within Bauchi’s elite political circles. In recent years, the state has witnessed high-profile feuds, including one between former Governor Abubakar and ex-Speaker Yakubu Dogara, as well as a protracted conflict between Governor Bala and Senator Shehu Buba Umar.

The latest clash between Jatau and Tuggar is seen as an extension of these deeper divisions, particularly as both men eye the governorship race in 2027. Both Jatau and Tuggar hail from Bauchi North Senatorial District, which has yet to produce a governor since the return to democracy in 1999. Their rivalry, intensified by their shared regional base and contrasting party affiliations, adds a layer of complexity to the state’s political future.

Efforts to reach the Director-General of the Tuggar Foundation, Alhaji Uba Nana, for comment were unsuccessful. Meanwhile, the deputy governor’s spokesperson, Muslim Lawal, denied the reports of the altercation, calling the allegations “baseless” and asserting that the incident had been blown out of proportion.

“As far as my principal and the Bauchi State Government are concerned, nothing like that happened,” Lawal said. He emphasized that the incident could not be verified, as it allegedly occurred inside a bus with several senior government officials, including the Vice President. He also stated that Jatau is “a peace-loving and respectable politician” who would never engage in such behavior.