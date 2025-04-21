Mikel Arteta Gives Update On Bukayo Saka’s Fitness Status

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka did not suffer any serious injury following a challenging tackle during the team’s 4-0 victory at Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Recall that Bukayo Saka recently returned from a three-month absence due to a hamstring injury. Following his return, he contributed significantly to Arsenal’s progress past Real Madrid into the Champions League semi-finals.

During the match at Portman Road, he was the target of a tackle from Ipswich left-back Leif Davis, who received a straight red card for the challenge. After the game, Saka was seen on the bench with his foot wrapped in ice.

Arteta said, “I didn’t see the tackle; it all happened quite quickly. The referee made a solid decision. Bukayo is in a bit of pain, but thankfully it doesn’t seem to be anything too serious.”

The availability of Saka for Arsenal’s upcoming Premier League match against Crystal Palace is uncertain, as the team looks ahead to their crucial Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain on April 29.

In other news, Arsenal defender William Saliba has expressed his commitment to the club amidst interest from Real Madrid.

The talented French international, recognized as one of the top defenders worldwide, recently shared his long-standing passion for Arsenal in an interview with Boot Room.

He reminisced about a childhood photo in which he proudly wore his Arsenal jersey, stating, “Yeah, my childhood dream, yeah, I love it.”

Saliba joined Arsenal in the summer of 2019 for a reported fee of €30 million from Ligue 1’s Saint-Étienne.

After loan spells at Saint-Étienne, Olympique de Marseille, and OGC Nice, he has returned to the Emirates, where he has established himself as a vital member of Mikel Arteta’s squad.